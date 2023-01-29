India: Man tries to smuggle Rs800,000 in undergarments; arrested

Tourists flock to visit retired nuclear shelter for Canadian leaders
Officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport in India seized foreign currency of $10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger, officials said on Saturday.
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department intercepted a male passenger at the airport owing to suspicion on January 28. They found $10,000, which is equivalent to Rs805,500 in Indian currency.
Earlier in December last year, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs800,000, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats.
Earlier in November 2022, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.
The gold piece was worth Rs 774,590 and had a purity of 24 carats. The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of the female passenger.
"The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," a statement said.
