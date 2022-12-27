India: 19-year-old arrested for smuggling Rs10 million worth of gold

A 19-year-old student was arrested at Kerala airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 10 million, local media report.

The girl flew in from a Gulf country, with gold paste concealed in her undergarments.

Local police told media that they acted against her after receiving a tip regarding the smuggling. The girl had exited the airport after a routine Customs check, where no gold was found in her luggage. However, on conducting a bodily search, officials found 1.8kg of gold compound in three packets.

Police officials have handed over the case to the Customs Department for further investigation.

