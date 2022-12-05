India: Nearly 5kg of gold worth Rs25 million seized at Mumbai airport

A total of 3 accused have been arrested in two gold smuggling cases and further investigation is underway, an official said

The gold recovered in the first case is weighed. (Photo: ANI)

By ANI Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 9:52 AM

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized a total of 4712g (4.7kg) of gold worth Rs25 million and arrested three people in two different cases, a senior Customs official said on Monday.

In the first case, the Customs department seized 1873g of gold hidden in specially-designed undergarments and in the second case, 2840g of gold hidden in the toilet of the flight were recovered during the search.

A total of 3 accused have been arrested in this gold smuggling case and further investigation is underway, the official added.

