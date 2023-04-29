India: Building collapses in Maharashtra; 10 feared trapped

Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
At least 10 people are feared trapped under a pile of debris after a multi-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, the police said.
The incident reportedly took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.
"Around 10 people are feared trapped," officials said.
As soon as the information was received, a police team — including the fire brigade and disaster management — rushed to the spot, immediately launching a rescue operation.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
