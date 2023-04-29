India: Building collapses in Maharashtra; 10 feared trapped

Emergency response team immediately launched a rescue operation; further details are awaited

By ANI Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 3:59 PM

At least 10 people are feared trapped under a pile of debris after a multi-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, the police said.

The incident reportedly took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

"Around 10 people are feared trapped," officials said.

As soon as the information was received, a police team — including the fire brigade and disaster management — rushed to the spot, immediately launching a rescue operation.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

