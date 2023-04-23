India: Official dies after being hit by helicopter’s tail rotor at Kedarnath

Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
An official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) died on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath.
The incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.
Amit Saini sustained severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter’s tail rotor and died on the spot, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters.
Saini was part of a UCADA team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli-services to the Himalayan temple, which is scheduled to open on April 25.
Intermittent snowfall continues in Kedarnath.
Trial engaged and neutralised a hostile ballistic missile threat, elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability, said country's defence ministry
California jury finds electric vehicle maker's Autopilot feature did not fail in what apeared to be the first ever trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software
I’ll stay at 10 Janpath for some time, then we’ll figure out something, says defiant Congress leader
Company's AI rival to ChatGPT will be able to code in 20 programming languages including Java, C++ and Python, and also help debug and explain code to users
In the researchers' test, students scored an overall average of 76.7 per cent, compared to ChatGPT's score of 47.4 per cent
As the world commemorates Earth Day today, the footprints of human activity are visible across the planet’s surface
Earlier, Pentagon said it was mustering forces in the region to support an evacuation
A new report says three years of Covid-19 interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere and made Africa vulnerable to a child survival crisis