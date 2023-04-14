Video: At least 80 injured after footbridge collapses in India's Jammu and Kashmir, says local official

Around 20 to 25 people are reportedly in critical condition; a rescue operation is underway

A footbridge collapsed on Friday during the Baisakhi celebration at a village in India's Jammu and Kashmir region — and at least 80 people were believed to have been injured, according to a municipality official.

The incident was reported at Benisangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block.

Manik Gupta, chairman of Chenani Municipality, said: "At least 80 people were injured, including 20-25 who are critical. We have referred 6-7 people to District Hospital. The others are here in Chenani and are being looked after by the medical staff."

Local police have been conducting a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

Here's a video of the site after the collapse:

