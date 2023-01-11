India: Bomb threat received at Mumbai school run by Ambani family

The meeting in March will scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations
A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which an unknown caller threatened to blow up the school.
According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at 4.30pm on the school's landline. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected.
Soon after, the school informed the local police.
Based on the school's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller and police have started an investigation.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon.
In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.
