India: 6 tourists killed, over 80 feared trapped in avalanche in Himalayas

Inspector says they ventured out to an area for which they were not issued passes

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:01 PM

An avalanche in the Indian state of Sikkim killed six tourists, while over 80 are feared trapped under the snow, said police officials.

The avalanche occurred on Tuesday around 12.20 pm. The six people who succumbed to injuries in a nearby Army Hospital include 4 males, one woman and a child.

According to the police, over 150 tourists are still stranded beyond the 15th mile. Meanwhile, 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

As per information shared by Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."

Further details are awaited.

