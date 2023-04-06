India: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Ritcher scale occured in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology has informed.
"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.
No casualties have been reported yet.
Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to NCS.
The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow
New Nato member vows to get its ally into the security alliance after Sweden's entry was blocked by Turkey and Hungary even though the two Nordic neighbours had submitted applications together
"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Focus needs to be on how best to use the developments in AI, as it is hard to understand how a pause could work globally, says Microsoft founder
Environmentalists welcome move, KLM complains as airport to phase out all traffic between midnight and 5am, ban private jets and abandon project for an additional runway
Biden could soon find himself in the cross hairs of politically motivated suits from local prosecutors eager to make names for themselves
Across their lifetime, 17.8% of adults in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle income countries were affected by infertility