India: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand

The quake occured at 11.56pm; no casualties have been reported yet

File photo

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 6:14 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Ritcher scale occured in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology has informed.

"The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier on April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to NCS.

The earthquake occurred at around 11.56 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

ALSO READ: