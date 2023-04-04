Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Philippines

The tremor was recorded off the coast of town in the province of Catanduanes

By Reuters Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 6:02 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the coast of Viga in the Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Viga is one of 11 towns in the province of Catanduanes, which is located off the coast of the Bicol Region in the southern part of Luzon.

The quake's epicentre was about 120 km (74 miles) east of Viga and was at a depth of 45 km, EMSC said. Reports about the potential impact on surrounding communities are yet to come in.

ALSO READ: