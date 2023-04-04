UAE issues advisory as magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Philippines; citizens urged to follow safety instructions

Seismologists warned villagers to stay away from the coast because it could generate waves of less than a metre (3 feet) in height

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:20 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM

In light of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck off the coast of Viga in the Philippines on Tuesday, the UAE Embassy in Manila has issued an advisory, calling on all citizens to exercise caution due to the possibility of a tsunami.

The embassy stresses upon the importance of following safety instructions issued by the Philippine authorities. In the event of an emergency, citizens are urged to contact the numbers 0097180024 and 0097180044444.

The quake's epicentre was about 120 km (74 miles) east of Viga and was at a depth of 45 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Seismologists warned villagers to stay away from the coast because it could generate waves of less than a metre (3 feet) in height.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where many of the world’s earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

