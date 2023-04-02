IED explosion in Afghanistan kills child, injures 3 others

The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
An explosion in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul province left a child killed and three others injured, according to Khaama Press citing local sources.
An Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) exploded in the Shah Joi district of Zabul province on Friday evening, the provincial police spokesman said.
It is reported that a group of children were playing next to a tractor in the field when the bomb went off, killing one child and leaving 3 injured.
A similar incident took place on Tuesday when a blast claimed the lives of two children and injured four others in the northern Jawzjan province according to local sources.
Earlier, a blast took place outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry which killed 6 people and injured many others.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, ToloNews reported.
The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.
Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during Ramadan. According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees left their offices.
ALSO READ:
The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13
India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days
Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
The 37-year-old is also first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government