IED explosion in Afghanistan kills child, injures 3 others

A group of children were playing next to a tractor in a field when the bomb went off

Photo: AFP file. For illustrative purposes only

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 6:47 AM

An explosion in Afghanistan's Southern Zabul province left a child killed and three others injured, according to Khaama Press citing local sources.

An Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) exploded in the Shah Joi district of Zabul province on Friday evening, the provincial police spokesman said.

It is reported that a group of children were playing next to a tractor in the field when the bomb went off, killing one child and leaving 3 injured.

A similar incident took place on Tuesday when a blast claimed the lives of two children and injured four others in the northern Jawzjan province according to local sources.

Earlier, a blast took place outside Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry which killed 6 people and injured many others.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, ToloNews reported.

The blast occurred near a security checkpoint in Malik Azghar Square in Kabul, a spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran said.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during Ramadan. According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees left their offices.

