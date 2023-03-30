Roadside bomb attack by Pakistan Taliban kills four police officers

Yang moved to Taiwan with just 20 dollars in his pocket and set up one of the world's biggest dumpling franchises, with multiple branches in the UAE as well
Taliban militants in a pair of attacks killed four police officers by targeting a police vehicle with a roadside bomb and wounded six in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan early Thursday, police and the militants said.
The bomb killed four officers in a police vehicle carrying reinforcements sent to respond to the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Six officers were wounded in the attack at the police station.
Local police officer Ashfaq Khan said a search was underway for the militant suspects who attacked the police station in Lakki Marwat and later targeted the police vehicle with a bomb.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying he was saddened by the “martyrdom” of the targeted officers. “The sacrifices of our police officers in the war against terrorism are unforgettable,” he said.
The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks, saying one of the slain police officers, Deputy superintendent Iqbal Mohmand, was targeted because he was behind the arrest and killing of some of its fighters.
Iqbal Mohmand was known as an “exceptional poet”, senior local police official Mohammed Ashfaq said. “He was always the centre of attention during poetic festivals,” he said. — ap, afp
Of the two gunmen, one still remains at large while the other is in the hospital
Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
The unmanned aerial vehicle damages three residential buildings, reports TASS news agency
The four-hour service to be started from April 29 will connect Karaikal in Puducherry with Kankesanthurai in Jaffna
The Washington DC-based reporter was attacked while covering a protest by separatists
Tim Cook lauds China at a time of rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and as Apple looks to reduce supply chain reliance on East Asian country
Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes