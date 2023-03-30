Roadside bomb attack by Pakistan Taliban kills four police officers

Six cops also injured in an attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Relatives and security officials gather around the coffins of policemen who were killed by a roadside bomb in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. — AFP

By AGENCES Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 4:53 PM

Taliban militants in a pair of attacks killed four police officers by targeting a police vehicle with a roadside bomb and wounded six in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan early Thursday, police and the militants said.

The bomb killed four officers in a police vehicle carrying reinforcements sent to respond to the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Six officers were wounded in the attack at the police station.

Local police officer Ashfaq Khan said a search was underway for the militant suspects who attacked the police station in Lakki Marwat and later targeted the police vehicle with a bomb.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying he was saddened by the “martyrdom” of the targeted officers. “The sacrifices of our police officers in the war against terrorism are unforgettable,” he said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks, saying one of the slain police officers, Deputy superintendent Iqbal Mohmand, was targeted because he was behind the arrest and killing of some of its fighters.

Iqbal Mohmand was known as an “exceptional poet”, senior local police official Mohammed Ashfaq said. “He was always the centre of attention during poetic festivals,” he said. — ap, afp