Filipino teen actor dies in horrific car accident

The luxury sedan he was riding in sideswiped an SUV and crashed into a concrete wall of a subdivision in Quezon City, Manila

Sixteen-year-old Andrei Sison, an emerging teen artist in the Philippines, was killed in a car crash in Manila's City of Stars on Friday. Three others were injured in the accident.

Police investigators said Sison and the other passengers were riding a luxury sedan, travelling on the 18-lane Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, according to media reports.

The sedan then hit a sports utility vehicle and crashing into a concrete wall of a subdivision, the reports added. Sison, along with the driver and passengers, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The actor's talent agency Sparkle GMA Artist Center first broke the news of his death.

“He was a well-loved and much-cherished member of the Sparkle family. We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now,” it said in a statement.

“We request everyone to respect his family’s privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul,” it added.

