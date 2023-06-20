Fake job alert: Filipino influencer rescued after getting scammed by illegal recruiters

Eid Al Adha 2023: Here are countries that have announced June 29 as the first day of Islamic festival
Philippine authorities on Tuesday issued a fresh warning against fake overseas jobs, after three people — including an influencer — fell victim to an illegal recruitment scam.
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said the victims had been promised jobs at a call centre in Thailand — only to be flown to Myanmar, forced to for work for scamming companies, according to a report on the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).
“One of the victims was even an online influencer, with more than 10,000 subscribers,” said immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco, who was quoted in the PNA report.
The influencer and the two others left Manila, pretending to be tourists who were bound for Singapore, it added.
This illegal recruitment scheme has been on the rise around the world — with more Filipino job-seekers falling into the trap.
"We have received reports of victims being physically abused by these traffickers," Tansingco said.
Filipinos who are seeking jobs abroad are warned against leaving the country disguised as tourists. "This increases the chance of falling into the hands of human traffickers," according to the report.
"Don't be hard-headed, there have been numerous victims, this happens repeatedly,” Tansingco told Filipinos.
He also urged the public to be vigilant in dealing with recruiters online.
