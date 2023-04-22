2 GCC-bound Filipino travellers caught with fake stamps on passports; rescued from traffickers

The procedure should be completed not earlier than 72 hours before the expected arrival; airline issues a step-by-step guide
Two Filipinas, who were supposed to board a flight to Dubai, were barred from travelling after immigration officials spotted fake stamps on their passports, the Philippine government reported on Saturday.
The women were "disguised as tourists but later admitted that they were flying to work as household service workers", according to the state-run news agency.
It turned out that it was a potential case of human trafficking, the authorities said.
Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the travellers met the traffickers at a restaurant and were handed "already-stamped passports and boarding passes", which they could use supposedly for immigration clearance.
“The victims were directed to wait for escorts, but when they got there, nobody arrived and they could no longer contact those who handed them their passports," the Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief said in a statement.
The women said they learnt about the job opening from "recruiters" they met only through Facebook.
Tansingco warned the public against such illegal recruitment scams online. "The pandemic has brought challenges to many of our kababayan (countrymen). The sound of greener pastures abroad has become promising. But we remind the public to be wary of the dangers of trusting strangers online," he said.
"The victims were turned over to the custody of the Inter-Agency Against Trafficking for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters," according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) report.
ALSO READ:
The procedure should be completed not earlier than 72 hours before the expected arrival; airline issues a step-by-step guide
Residents will mostly have a four-day weekend to celebrate Eid from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, depending on the moon sighting
Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites
Travellers can book tickets at promo rates for more than 20 popular destinations
The seafront town in Southern Iceland is a visual spectacle one cannot miss
Travelling to 27 EU countries likely to get hassle-free, and residents will not have to submit passports to agencies
Fares to Manila, London, Singapore, and other cities have also been reduced as a part of the summer promotion
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, the traveller said the parody was not aimed at mocking anyone but to highlight the 'unreasonable stringent screening at the Philippine immigration'