'Everybody helped' to reach consensus on Ukraine conflict at G20 Summit, says Indian minister

He also speaks on the change in language between the position at the Bali summit last year and the New Delhi one in 2023

Photo: AFP

by Nithin Belle Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 9:23 AM

All member-states of the G20 contributed to hammer out a consensus on the Ukraine conflict, said India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, after the signing of the G20 Leadership Declaration.

“Everybody helped,” he said. “Everybody came together to forge a consensus, but emerging markets took a particular lead on this and many of us have a strong history of working together.”

The minister noted that G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, but the leaders recognised that they can have significant consequences for the global economy. "In particular they dwelt on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the impact it has had especially on developing and least developing nations still recovering from the pandemic and economic disruption," he said.

Referring to the “change in language” between the G20 position in the Bali document and the New Delhi Declaration, Jaishankar quipped: “Regarding the change in language on the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the Bali Declaration - Bali was Bali, New Delhi is Delhi. Many things have happened since the Bali Declaration."

He asserted that "one should not have a theological view of this. The New Delhi Declaration responds to the situation as it stands today. The New Delhi Declaration responds to the concerns of today just like the Bali Declaration responded to the concerns of that time."

Referring to the difficulties in reaching a consensus on the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said: "This is a declaration of 83 paras, there are a lot of subjects covered, but obviously because of the ongoing conflict and the different views on it, considerable time was spent in the last few days with regard to geopolitical issues which were mostly centred around the war in Ukraine.”

