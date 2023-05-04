Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Philippines

The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels
An earthquake struck the Philippine province of Isabela on Thursday, the country's authorities reported.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had initially measured it as a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, but later downgraded it to 5.5, according to media reports.
Intensity V was recorded in Peñablanca, Enrile and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan — which meant most people indoors and outdoors felt the tremors. Those sleeping could have been awakened.
Intensity IV was reported in City of Batac, while Intensity II was felt in Pasuquin, Bacarra and City of Laoag, all in Ilocos Norte.
At a hospital in Ilocos centre, healthcare workers and patients rushed out of the building as they felt the ground shake slightly, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).
"The tectonic quake struck 15 kilometers northeast of the municipality of Maconacon at 8.49 am. It was 42 km deep," the PNA said.
Authorities said aftershocks were likely, and residents in affected areas were advised to take precautionary measures. So far, no damage has been reported.
