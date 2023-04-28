Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Philippines; tremors felt in Manila

Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
An earthquake was felt in the Philippine capital of Manila on Friday night (Saturday midnight, Manila time), local media reported.
Authorities had confirmed that it was a magnitude 5.5 quake that hit the province of Occidental Mindoro, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
"It was felt in various parts of Luzon and caused Intensity IV shaking in Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, while Intensity III shaking was felt in Lemery and Calatagan, Batangas, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan," the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
Some Netizens, located in different parts of Manila, tweeted that they felt a 'strong tremor'.
Authorities told the media that 'aftershocks are expected'.
ALSO READ:
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021