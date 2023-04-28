Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Philippines; tremors felt in Manila

Intensity IV shaking was felt in some areas, and authorities told the media that 'aftershocks are expected'

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 8:57 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 9:31 PM

An earthquake was felt in the Philippine capital of Manila on Friday night (Saturday midnight, Manila time), local media reported.

Authorities had confirmed that it was a magnitude 5.5 quake that hit the province of Occidental Mindoro, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

"It was felt in various parts of Luzon and caused Intensity IV shaking in Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, while Intensity III shaking was felt in Lemery and Calatagan, Batangas, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan," the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Some Netizens, located in different parts of Manila, tweeted that they felt a 'strong tremor'.

Authorities told the media that 'aftershocks are expected'.

ALSO READ: