UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits China

The quake was at a depth of 24km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 3:19 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang in China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 24km (14.91 miles), EMSC said.


ALSO READ:


More news from World