India: Delivery boys beaten for not having change, police initiate probe

Sat 18 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM

A delivery boy lodged a police complaint against unknown persons for allegedly beating him and his companion in the Rajouri Garden area of India's capital city, Delhi.

The area falls on the western side of Delhi, said an official of Delhi police on Saturday, who added: "The duo were allegedly beaten for not having a change."

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Gurpal and his companion as Aman.

After the complaint was filed, police initiated a probe into the matter.

A purported video of the incident showing some people beating up the complainant has also gone viral on social media. More details were awaited.

