Cyclone Biparjoy off India, Pakistan: What you need to know

Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses

Residents evacuate from a coastal area of Keti Bandar before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Thatta district of Pakistan's Sindh province, on June 13, 2023. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM

A powerful cyclone, named Biparjoy, is inching closer to India and Pakistan. Here are key details regarding its landfall and the preventive measures being taken by both countries to minimise damage it may cause to life and property.

LANDFALL

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' developing over the northeast Arabian Sea is expected to make landfall between Mandvi in India's western state of Gujarat and Karachi in southern Pakistan by Thursday evening.

WIND SPEED

The cyclone is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 125-135 km per hour (78-84 miles) gusting up to 150 km per hour.

CURRENT LOCATION

According to India's weather office, the storm, on Wednesday morning, lay centred about 280 km (174 miles) west-southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi.

FATALITIES

Seven people have died in India so far due to mishaps stemming from extreme weather conditions caused by the cyclone, including rough seas and wall collapses.

Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on Wednesday. — PTI

EVACUATION

*India: About 45,000 people have been evacuated from coastal districts in Gujarat so far.

*Pakistan: About 100,000 people to be evacuated from vulnerable areas by Wednesday morning.

OTHER DISASTER MITIGATION MEASURES

India:

*Fishing has been suspended in Gujarat and fishermen at sea have been called back.

*Schools in the state have been closed.

*Operations at most oil rigs and ports have been suspended.

*A total of 67 trains have been cancelled.

*Cumulatively 30 teams of the national and state disaster response forces have been deployed.

Pakistan:

*Ships and boats have been moved from some areas of the country's coast.

*Hospitals have been put on high alert.