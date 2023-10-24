China removes defence minister, ousts ex-foreign minister from cabinet

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
China on Tuesday removed defence minister Li Shangfu and ousted former foreign minister Qin Gang from its cabinet, state media reported, as part of a major reshuffle of its top leadership.
"According to the sixth meeting of the standing committee of the People's Republic of China's 14th National People's Congress, it was decided on October 24, 2023... to remove Li Shangfu from the positions of State Council member and Minister of Defence," state broadcaster CCTV said.
The committee also "removed Qin Gang's position of State Councillor", CCTV said in its regular evening news bulletin.
CCTV did not name a replacement for Li, who has not been seen in public for months, and did not give reasons for the ministers' removal.
Science and technology minister Wang Zhigang and finance minister Liu Kun were also removed from their posts, to be replaced by current Ministry of Science and Technology party secretary Yin Hejun and finance ministry party secretary Lan Fo'an respectively, according to CCTV.
Tuesday's announcements come after months of speculation about China's cabinet, after Qin was abruptly removed from office without any explanation in July.
Later that month China announced that former navy commander Wang Houbin would take over as the new head of the Chinese military's Rocket Force.
