Putin is fine: Kremlin rejects speculations on Russian president's health, laughs off body double rumours

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Kremlin on Tuesday denied a report that President Vladimir Putin was ill, and laughed off persistent rumours that he used body doubles to cover for him in public appearances.
"Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about an unsourced report by a Russian Telegram channel, picked up by some Western media, that the president had suffered a serious health episode on Sunday evening.
The spokesman laughed in response to a further question about body doubles, and denied that Putin had any.
"This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity. This evokes nothing but a smile," Peskov said.
Putin, a judo enthusiast who has long cultivated an "action man" image, turned 71 on October 7. He maintains an intensive schedule of meetings and public appearances, many of them televised.
His recent programme included a visit to China last week, with stop-offs in two Russian cities on the way back.
In a 2020 interview, Putin denied longstanding rumours that he uses body doubles, although he said he had been offered the chance to use one in the past for security reasons.
ALSO READ:
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq
Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died