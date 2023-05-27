At least 10 dead as avalanche hits campers in northern Pakistan

Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
An avalanche killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan on Saturday, officials said, adding that poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.
The avalanche, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan told AFP.
"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."
Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 heads of cattle also died.
The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan's office also confirmed the causalities in a statement.
Muhammad Riaz, a police official from the area, told AFP that residents were taking the lead in the rescue operation in the difficult-to-reach area.
Every year, local nomads, also known as Bakarwals, migrate alongside their herds in search of suitable pastures for their livestock and to evade harsh weather conditions.
