4 foreign nationals to be deported from Philippines for tearing down national flag

Three of them are from Pakistan and one is from Romania, according to the authorities

Photo courtesy: Facebook / Bureau of Immigration

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM

Four foreign nationals who are staying in the Philippines were recently arrested for disrespecting the national flag of the Southeast Asian country. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is now pursuing a deportation case against them, the authorities said.

The foreigners — three from Pakistan and one from Romania — were caught "pulling down, taking turns to tear, and throwing away" the Philippine flag, according to a report from the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA), citing police officials.

“Foreigners destroying symbols of our country show utmost disrespect and do not deserve our hospitality,” said Norman Tansingco, commissioner of the BI.

Under Republic Act (RA) 8491 — also known as “The Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines — it is strictly prohibited to "mutilate, deface, defile, trample on or cast contempt on any act or omission casting dishonour or ridicule upon the flag over its surface."

ALSO READ: