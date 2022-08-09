Anti-aircraft defence around Ukraine nuclear plant will be beefed up, says Russian official

Both Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for recent attacks on the power station

Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 1:02 PM

Anti-aircraft defences around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be strengthened following days of reported shelling on/near the site, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a Russian-installed separatist official as saying on Monday.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-backed administration in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region also said the nuclear station, Europe's largest, was working normally, and damaged power lines had been restored.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for attacks on the power station, located in Russian-controlled territory, over recent days.

