Watch: Woman offloaded from flight, dragged to police car after fighting with passenger, trying to 'bite' cops

Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 1:39 PM

A 24-year-old woman was carried off a flight after getting involved in a fight on the plane in Miami, US. She had been arrested for assaulting police officers, "trying to bite one and kicking others", according to media reports.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman — identified as Simone Bryna Kim — is seen yelling and swearing at a male passenger on board a Frontier Airlines plane parked on the tarmac of Miami International Airport.

The plane was getting ready for departure, heading to Philadelphia, when the heated argument broke out. “If you’re real, show me what’s up. I’m going to beat you... I guarantee you, I guarantee you," the woman was heard saying. "You're not even from Philly."

A female passenger tried to intervene but the woman kept hurling insults at the man. A crew member then stepped in and asked Kim to leave but she refused, prompting the team to call in the police, according to reports.

Upon being informed that she was under arrest, Kim started "pushing and pulling away" from the officers, the reports added.

She also reportedly "scratched an officer" and "bit" some of them. In a video taken from inside the plane, the police were seen carrying Kim down the staircase and nearly dragging her into the patrol car.

Kim was charged with battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, as well as trespassing and three counts of assault. She was released from jail after posting bond.

