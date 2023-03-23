Dubai-India flight: 2 passengers arrested for being drunk, misbehaving with cabin crew

The travellers were infuriated after being told they couldn't drink alcohol on the flight; further investigations are now under way

PTI file photo

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 9:43 AM

Indian police on Thursday booked two IndiGo flyers who were travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew.

The arrested passengers have been identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D'Souza, according to Mumbai's Sahar Police.

"Two IndiGo flyers have been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 21,22 and 25 of aircraft rules for being drunk and misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself," DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police told ANI.

Bapardekar and D'Souza reportedly started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on Wednesday, according to police records, When the IndiGo cabin crew found out, they informed them of the ban on drinking alcohol on the flight. The conversation infuriated the accused, who then stood up from their seat and started walking on the plane drunk.

The police said that an FIR was registered against both passengers after a complaint was received from IndiGo. Further probe is under way.

