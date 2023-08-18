Watch: Flames shoot out of plane's engine, aircraft returns back to Houston airport

People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after take-off this week.
The Boeing 737 was bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the 'boom', and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.
The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a 'mechanical issue' shortly after take-off. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.
A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.
ALSO READ:
People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker
Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
If being alive right now sometimes feels like standing on a cliff, I want to be with someone who’s not afraid to peer at the frothing tides
One of her followers put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Television footage showed swollen rivers breaking their banks in Himachal and neighbouring Uttarakhand state