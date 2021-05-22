- EVENTS
Watch: 'Electric rain' falls on terrified passers-by during lightning storm
Shocking CCTV footage shows the incident happening after a lightning bolt hit trolley bus wires.
Terrifying CCTV footage shows a shower of sparks falling on terrified pedestrians during a lightning storm in Russia.
According to ARY News, the incident occurred in St. Petersburg on May 19 after a lightning bolt hit trolley bus wires, causing a powerful electric discharge.
The beginning of the video features footage of the explosion caused by the lightning strike as seen from afar.
This is the terrifying moment a rain of huge electric sparks fell down on shocked passers-by after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires in Russia. https://t.co/8uroG9ykDq pic.twitter.com/7rePkyD95D— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 21, 2021
In the second clip in the video, a flash of light can be seen illuminating an intersection s moment before a loud rumble of thunder.
Shocked pedestrians can then be seen scrambling for cover as a rain of sparks falls over the street.
“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was a frightening and amazing moment,” a witness said.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
