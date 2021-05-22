Watch: 'Electric rain' falls on terrified passers-by during lightning storm

Shocking CCTV footage shows the incident happening after a lightning bolt hit trolley bus wires.

Terrifying CCTV footage shows a shower of sparks falling on terrified pedestrians during a lightning storm in Russia.

According to ARY News, the incident occurred in St. Petersburg on May 19 after a lightning bolt hit trolley bus wires, causing a powerful electric discharge.

The beginning of the video features footage of the explosion caused by the lightning strike as seen from afar.

This is the terrifying moment a rain of huge electric sparks fell down on shocked passers-by after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires in Russia. https://t.co/8uroG9ykDq pic.twitter.com/7rePkyD95D — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 21, 2021

In the second clip in the video, a flash of light can be seen illuminating an intersection s moment before a loud rumble of thunder.

Shocked pedestrians can then be seen scrambling for cover as a rain of sparks falls over the street.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was a frightening and amazing moment,” a witness said.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.