US President Joe Biden takes Covid booster shot
Significant chunk of Americans continue to refuse to take even one shot of the vaccine
US President Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine booster on Monday and told Americans still resisting the shots that they are damaging the country.
Biden rolled up his left sleeve in the White House and got a third Pfizer dose in line with the recently approved health guidance, which allows boosters for those 65 or older.
“I know it doesn’t look like it, but I am over 65,” Biden, 78, joked.
Also eligible for boosters are adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the virus.
But the problem, Biden said, is that a significant chunk of Americans continue to refuse even one shot of the vaccine, fuelling a deadly nationwide surge of the Delta variant.
Biden said 77 per cent of Americans had got vaccines but this wasn’t enough, with still nearly a quarter refusing.
“That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of us, an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country,” Biden said.
“Please do the right thing,” he said.
Biden received his first Pfizer dose last December and a second in January, when he was still president-elect.
About 60 million people in the United States are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, Biden said last week.
He said people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could get boosters once studies have been completed and he expected that all Americans would be eligible “in the near term.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that data on Moderna and J&J boosters would be evaluated “in the coming weeks.”
-
Americas
US President Joe Biden takes Covid booster shot
Significant chunk of Americans continue to refuse to take even one... READ MORE
-
World
Global Citizen Live generates $1.1 billion to...
Global Citizen also secured pledges from France for 60 million Covid-... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Roy, Williamson star as Sunrisers...
The English opener makes 60, while the skipper scores unbeaten 51 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is part of the Belt and Road... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo 2020 logo to...
The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their... READ MORE
-
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping...
Randomly chosen lucky customers will have their shopping basket paid... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave announced
Employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022 READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Woman wakes up from coma after eight months
Woman had gone to sleep after leaving charcoal burning in her room to ... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years