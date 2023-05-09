US: Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2 million

By AP Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:27 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 11:30 PM

A jury has rejected a writer's claim that Donald Trump raped her, but found him liable for battery in the 1996 attack.

The jury awarded E. Jean Carroll at least $2 million.

Earlier, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury before the panel began discussing Carroll's allegations of battery and defamation shortly before noon.

