US: Jury rejects claim of rape against Trump, awards accuser $2 million

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
A jury has rejected a writer's claim that Donald Trump raped her, but found him liable for battery in the 1996 attack.
The jury awarded E. Jean Carroll at least $2 million.
Earlier, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury before the panel began discussing Carroll's allegations of battery and defamation shortly before noon.
Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion
All three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion