UFO report leaves door open for alien objects
Researchers could explain only one of 144 UFO sightings by US government personnel and sources between 2004 and 2021.
A highly awaited US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object sightings said most could not be explained, but did not rule out that some could be alien spacecraft.
The unclassified report said researchers could explain only one of 144 UFO sightings by US government personnel and sources between 2004 and 2021, sightings that often were made during military training activities.
Eighteen of those, some observed from multiple angles, appeared to display unusual movements or flight characteristics that surprised those who saw them, like holding stationary in high winds at high altitude, and moving with extreme speed with no discernable means of propulsion, the report said.
Some of the 144 might be explained by natural or human-made objects like birds or drones cluttering a pilot’s radar, or natural atmospheric phenomena, the report said.
Others could be secret US defense tests, or unknown advanced technologies created by Russia or China, it said.
Yet others appeared to require more advanced technologies to determine what they are, it said.
The sightings of what the report calls unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) “probably lack a single explanation”, said the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
