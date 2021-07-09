Scripps National Spelling Bee 2021: Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American winner
Avant-garde, a basketball prodigy, also holds three Guinness world records for ball dribbling
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling Murraya, a genus of plants, becoming the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first champion from Louisiana, #Speller133 Zaila Avant-garde wins the Scripps Cup! #SpellingBee #TheBeeIsBack pic.twitter.com/YqjYKt7R2q— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) July 9, 2021
Also an accomplished basketball player who holds several Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple basketballs at a time, Avant-garde, from New Orleans, is the first Black contestant to win since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998.
The dictionary has been brutal with schwas tonight, but #Speller133 Zaila Avant-garde defeats that one! #SpellingBee #TheBeeIsBack pic.twitter.com/tusuqa3RvC— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) July 9, 2021
Maxwell was also the first winner from outside the United States.
