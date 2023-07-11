Plane forced to divert after unruly passenger allegedly gets upset over in-flight meal

Videos have surfaced on TikTok that show people jumping from the rear of a boat and into the turbulent water as part of the dangerous challenge
There have been many reasons for commercial planes to be diverted, be it aircraft emergency, passenger emergency, poor weather conditions, and many more. But this one would perhaps be a first — over a meal.
A United Airlines plane flying from Houston to Amsterdam was diverted to Chicago after an unruly business class passenger interrupted the flight. According to The Guardian, it was reportedly because the passenger's first meal choice was unavailable. It was unclear what meal the unruly passenger was upset over.
Passenger flying in business class with United Airlines are offered a three-course meal.
“United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O’Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam,” United Airlines was quoted as saying in a statement.
The flight reportedly landed in Amsterdam more than three hours later than its scheduled arrival.
