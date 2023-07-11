Airline apologises after viral video appears to show Ukrainian veteran removed from flight

Wizz Air has said that the decision was taken for the safety of the passenger, who could be seen standing with crutches at the front of the plane in a widely shared video

Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 1:43 PM

A Hungarian airline has issued an apology after it was criticised for asking a Ukrainian veteran, who reportedly lost his leg, to de-board the plane. The incident took place when a Tel Aviv to Warsaw flight was getting ready for take-off.

Wizz Air, a low-cost airline, has apologised to the injured soldier, who could be seen standing with crutches at the front of the plane in a viral video, and said that the decision was taken keeping his safety in mind. The airline added it would “never discriminate against someone on the grounds of a disability and regularly fly passengers with prosthesis”.

In an official statement, released on Twitter on July 9, Wizz Air said: “We apologise for the upset caused regarding a passenger on our Tel Aviv flight to Warsaw recently. Safety is our number one priority and it is our crew’s responsibility to ensure that all passengers are fit to fly or are accompanied by someone to support them. If there is any indication that a passenger has a medical condition that might put them at risk while flying, we are obliged to deny boarding.”

The airline added: “In this instance, it was a difficult but necessary decision taken with the passenger’s safety in mind. He was provided with water and somewhere to sit while waiting for assistance from airport staff.”

The injured soldier was attempting to return to his family after receiving treatment in Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In a follow-up tweet, the airline wrote: “To be clear, we would never discriminate against someone on the grounds of a disability and regularly fly passengers with prosthesis.” This came after claims that the cabin crew asked the passenger to deboard due to “his prosthesis.”

Earlier, Wizz Air, replying to as viral video of the incident, said: “We are sorry about this incident of which we are aware, and we are currently investigating it.

In the video, which was originally shared by a user on TikTok, the passenger could be seen talking to the cabin crew. A few seconds later, he was readying to de-board the aircraft. A member from the ground staff could also be seen inside the aircraft.

According to the user, the Ukrainian veteran lost his leg during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and was flying home to see his family in Ukraine. The cabin crew, according to the user, said that the person was not able to take his seat due to his prosthesis.

According to Belarusian news outlet Nexta, which reshared the clip on Twitter, the veteran was crying and asked the crew, “How am I going to get home?” The person also pointed towards his backpack and showed gifts he bought for the family.

Nexta said that the passenger “stood in the corner of this plane for an hour and a half. Later, he fell down and hurt his hands.”

