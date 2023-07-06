Viral video: Woman smashes computers, scanners at airport over refund denial

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the country's commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts
A woman destroyed several computer systems at a Mexico City International Airport ticket counter after she was denied a refund for a missing flight reservation on Tuesday.
The incident was captured on camera after which the video was widely shared on social media.
According to the passenger, identified as Maria Guadalupe, 56, she had booked her flight ticket through a travel agency.
However, when the airline employee could not find her name in the system, Guadalupe asked for a refund, reported the Daily Mail.
When the airline asked Guadalupe to contact the travel agency for a refund, she began to vandalise the ticket counter.
In the video uploaded on Twitter, Guadalupe is seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors. She is also screaming at the airline staff as other passengers watch on.
“If you don't want to, don't give me the money back. But that's going to cost you,” Guadalupe says to one of the workers.
“'Don't give it to me. But you pay for that, and if you don't want to, it's very nice,” she adds.
“Loses flight and self-control: It is Maria Guadalupe (56). She demanded reimbursement from Volaris, was denied and lashed out at employees at Mexico City International Airport. She destroyed 4 monitors and scanners, for which she was arrested,” the text attached to the widely shared video read.
Following the vandalism, Guadalupe was taken into custody by the Auxiliary Police agents when she was about to exit the airport. According to the incident report, the woman “caused damage to an airline counter at the AICM (Mexico City International Airport).”
The airline has also pressed charges against her for destroying its equipment.
