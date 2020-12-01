Americas
Palm tree helps toddler survive fall from fourth floor apartment

Anu Warrier /Miami
anuwarrier@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 1, 2020
Screengrab from a video broadcast by a local TV station shows the palm tree and bushes that saved the child's life.

Two-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window

A two-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami on Monday.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll has said.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, Carroll told a local television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl's parents bear any responsibility.

Anu Warrier

A journalist with two decades of experience in India and the UAE, I'm a 'deskie' by nature and work. I keenly follow the political developments all over the world and Indian affairs, in particular. I'm always interested in stories that touch the readers' heart. When I don't work I watch movies, read whatever I can grab and travel to less-explored places.



