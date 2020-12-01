Palm tree helps toddler survive fall from fourth floor apartment
Two-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window
A two-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami on Monday.
A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll has said.
The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, Carroll told a local television station.
The girl was then taken to a hospital.
Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl's parents bear any responsibility.
-
Americas
Palm tree helps toddler survive fall from fourth...
Two-year-old girl is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Protesting Indian farmers to decide on talks today
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of farmer... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian think tank lauds UAE employment strategy,...
'National Employment Strategy 2031 aims to provide human resource... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump...
He clashed repeatedly with other members of the coronavirus task... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Several injured after car ploughs into crowd at...
The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike. READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews