Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Fiji region

When this volcano erupted in 2018, it destroyed more than 700 homes
An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Fiji region in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.
Last month, people living in the South Pacific had been advised to avoid coastal areas after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the region.
The epicenter of the strong tremor was detected near the Loyalty Islands of the French territory New Caledonia, to the west of Fiji and Vanuatu, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Centre.
ALSO READ:
When this volcano erupted in 2018, it destroyed more than 700 homes
Ariha Shah, an Indian national, was placed in the custody of the Youth Welfare Office of Germany (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021
The central probe agency was roped in by the Ministry of Railways after a preliminary inquiry flagged possible tampering with the electronic interlocking system
Small cameras, robotic arms and surgical instruments were inserted using small entry holes in the woman's lower belly
Take a look at who features on this niche list
660 million people are projected to be without electricity and 1.9 billion won’t have clean cooking opportunities by 2030
The breach threatens possible massive flooding, and officials ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate