Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Fiji region

Last month, people living in the South Pacific had been advised to avoid coastal areas after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the region.

By Reuters Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 2:19 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 2:20 PM

An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Fiji region in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.

The epicenter of the strong tremor was detected near the Loyalty Islands of the French territory New Caledonia, to the west of Fiji and Vanuatu, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Centre.

