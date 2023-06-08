UAE: Minor earthquake recorded on country's border with Oman, says NCM

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies comply with the relevant laws
An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was detected in the UAE's Al Fayy area late Wednesday night, according to an advisory released by the National Centre Meteorology (NCM).
The minor tremor was recorded at 11.29pm in the UAE-Oman border, the authority added.
Experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.
"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said in a previous Khaleej Times report.
"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."
ALSO READ:
The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies comply with the relevant laws
The most expensive hand-built car by Rolls-Royce is priced at Dh110 million
Finding an affordable holiday destination and a package can be a challenge
The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00
The meeting discussed ways to bolster partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI
The NGO has empowered thousands of refugees to seize life-changing opportunities and migrate for work in various refugee hosting countries
DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition at the World Trade Centre that will last more than 100 days
ICAI Dubai Chapter chairman has strong track record