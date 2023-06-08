UAE: Minor earthquake recorded on country's border with Oman, says NCM

The tremor was detected in Al Fayy area

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was detected in the UAE's Al Fayy area late Wednesday night, according to an advisory released by the National Centre Meteorology (NCM).

The minor tremor was recorded at 11.29pm in the UAE-Oman border, the authority added.

Experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said in a previous Khaleej Times report.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

