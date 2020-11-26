Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

Donald Trump says US election 'rigged', urges supporters to 'turn it over'

AFP/Washington, United States
Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 26, 2020 at 12.21 am
Trump speaks during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey "Corn" at the 73rd annual presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020.

(Reuters)

Trump maintains his conspiracy theories, three week's after Joe Biden's comfortable victory.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told supporters they must work to overturn the results of the US election, claiming it had been "rigged" to ensure a win for Democrat Joe Biden.

"We have to turn the election over," Trump said during a phone-in to Republican supporters in Pennsylvania, more than three weeks after Biden's comfortable victory.

"This election was rigged," Trump said, repeating several conspiracy theories that have been shot down in courtrooms across the country.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/americas/ex-security-adviser-bolton-says-trump-sought-chinas-xis-help-to-win-re-election macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 