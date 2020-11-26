Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 26, 2020 at 12.21 am

Donald Trump says US election 'rigged', urges supporters to 'turn it over'

Trump maintains his conspiracy theories, three week's after Joe Biden's comfortable victory.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told supporters they must work to overturn the results of the US election, claiming it had been "rigged" to ensure a win for Democrat Joe Biden.

"We have to turn the election over," Trump said during a phone-in to Republican supporters in Pennsylvania, more than three weeks after Biden's comfortable victory.

"This election was rigged," Trump said, repeating several conspiracy theories that have been shot down in courtrooms across the country.