Canada election: Main opposition party concedes defeat, PM Trudeau wins third term
O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him.
Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from securing a third term.
Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him. TV networks predicted the Liberals won a minority government.
As of 12:40am (4.40am GMT), the Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 of 338 seats, while the Liberals were on 157.
