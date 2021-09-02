Caldor fire: Biden declares emergency in California
The fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada range since mid-August.
US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said on Wednesday.
The fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada range since mid-August and still threatens homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, abetted by gusty winds and bone-dry conditions.
Biden's action authorises co-ordination of disaster relief measures by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the White House added
-
Americas
Caldor fire: Biden declares emergency in...
The fire has been burning in the Sierra Nevada range since mid-August. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Former Rajya Sabha member, journalist...
The former lawmaker's son said his father passed away last night. READ MORE
-
World
Gunmen kidnap 73 students in latest attack on...
A rescue operation is ongoing to free the children, said an official READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring new 'Mu' variant among...
The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Passenger traffic improves as...
Travel numbers to hit pre-Covid levels by October, says Indian Consul-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Dubai announces third dose of...
The booster jab is available only to immunocompromised people READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: 2 new Expo 2020 Dubai landmarks unveiled
The international event, which runs from October 1, 2021, till March... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Drive to crack down on illegal modification ...
The campaign also highlights the need for landlords to carry out... READ MORE
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
1 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring 'Mu' variant among others
1 September 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla