Biden renews offer to 'return to full' nuclear deal 'if Iran does the same'

Filed on September 21, 2021
US "working" with China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany to "engage Iran diplomatically"

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States would return to the Iranian nuclear deal in “full” if Tehran does the same.

He said the United States was “working” with China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany to “engage Iran diplomatically and to seek a return to” the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which America left in 2018.

“We’re prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same,” he added.




