- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Biden names 2 Indian-Americans to key jobs
Radhika Fox and Meera Joshi to be part of team on climate and transportation matters.
US President Joe Biden has named Radhika Fox and Meera Joshi, two Indian-American women already working in his administration, to be part of a 10 member team to lead on climate and transportation matters across key agencies, the media reported.
According to a White House announcement on Wednesday, Fox would become Assistant Administrator for Water, Environmental Protection Agency, while Joshi is being named as Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Department of Transportation, reports The American Bazaar media outlet.
Appointed Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on January 20, Fox currently serves as the Acting Assistant Administer for Water.
Prior to joining the EPA, Fox served as Chief Executive Officer for the US Water Alliance and had also directed the policy and government affairs agenda for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
Meanwhile Joshi had previously served as the Chair and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.
At the nation's largest for-hire transportation regulator, she led the 'Vision Zero' campaigns using data tools to keep high risk drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road.
She was also the Inspector General for New York City's Department of Corrections.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch