16 patients die in flood-hit Mexican hospital

AFP/Mexico City
Filed on September 7, 2021
Workers try to clean a street flooded with mud after heavy rains overflowed the El Seco stream, in Zapopan, Mexico. Photo: AFP

Facility in state of Hidalgo was inundated after a river overflowed following heavy rain


At least 16 patients died after flooding hit a hospital in central Mexico and disrupted the power supply, authorities said Tuesday.

The facility in the state of Hidalgo was inundated after a river overflowed following heavy rain, the government said on Twitter.

The rest of the patients were evacuated and taken to other hospitals, it said.

The hospital was flooded in a matter of minutes and a power cut disrupted oxygen treatment, said Zoe Robledo, general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, which operates the facility.

Forty of the 56 patients survived, he said.

According to Mexican media, the victims included Covid-19 patients who needed oxygen therapy to stay alive.




