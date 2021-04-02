Africa
UN says four peacekeepers killed in north Mali attack

Reuters/Bamako
Filed on April 2, 2021
A United Nations vehicle patrols at the Independence square in Tombouctou. — AFP

Several peacekeepers injured in a terrorist attack on UN base in the northern town of Aguelhok

The United Nations mission in Mali said on Friday that four peacekeepers were killed and several others injured in an attack on its base in the northern town of Aguelhok.

Peacekeepers repelled the attack on the camp that was carried out by several “heavily armed terrorists”, a UN mission statement said, adding that the attackers suffered heavy losses including several deaths.

“A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers dead and wounded. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the wounded,” the statement said.




