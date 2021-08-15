South Africa's Zuma undergoes surgery, to remain in hospital
Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for observation on August 6 for an undisclosed condition.
South Africa's jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma, who early this month was moved from prison to a health facility, has undergone surgery and will stay in hospital for further procedures, the government said Sunday.
"Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," the correctional services department announced in a statement, saying it could not predict a discharge date at yet.
The 79-year-old was admitted to hospital for observation on August 6 for an undisclosed condition, and he has remained there.
His long-running corruption trial over an arms deal dating back more than two decades was last week postponed to next month pending a medical report declaring Zuma's fitness for trial.
Last month, Zuma began serving a 15-month jail sentence in a separate case -- for snubbing a commission probing state corruption under his 2009-2018 presidency.
