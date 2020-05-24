5 killed in blast in Somalia during Eid festivities
More than 20 people were injured in the attack.
At least five people were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday in Somalia in a blast during festivities to mark the Eid Al Fitr festival.
"The initial information we have received indicates the dead bodies of five people were collected from the scene of the blast and more than twenty others have been wounded," police officer Mohamed Muktar told AFP by phone from Baidoa, about 250 kilometers west of the capital Mogadishu.
